Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Noem 'Did a Good Job' Leading DHS

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that Kristi Noem "did a good job" leading the Department of Homeland Security before President Donald Trump nominated Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to take over the post.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Norman said Noem served the country well despite political challenges that came with the high-profile position.

"I thought Kristi was doing a good job," he said, before acknowledging that Noem faced criticism for decisions made during her tenure.

"She had had some missteps, but overall she did what she thought was right," Norman added.

Trump announced Thursday that he intends to replace Noem with Mullin to head DHS, as she transitions to a new role as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a new coalition focused on cartels, gangs, and illegal mass migration.

Norman said Noem handled the job as effectively as she could, given the intense scrutiny that comes with national security leadership.

"Kristi did as well as she could do with all the things she had been through," he said.

The congressman also praised Noem's response on social media after the leadership change was announced.

"The post was classy; it's what I would expect from Kristi," Norman said, referring to her message on X thanking Trump for the opportunity to serve.

He contrasted Noem's tenure with that of former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom Republicans sharply criticized over border policy during former President Joe Biden's term.

Congressional hearings during the previous administration showed what Norman described as a disconnect between official claims and conditions at the southern border.

"I went to some hearings, and [Mayorkas] basically said the border was closed," he said. "The border was not closed, and the facts bore that out."

By contrast, Norman said Noem worked to accurately represent what was happening at the border and inside the department.

"Kristi did a good job," he said. "She told the truth. She reported it as it was happening on the ground."

Norman also said Noem should leave DHS pleased with what she accomplished during her tenure.

"She leaves the post, I think, being proud of what she did," he said.

The South Carolina Republican argued that some of the criticism directed at Noem during congressional hearings went too far.

"Politics is a blood sport," he said. "The treatment they gave her during the hearings was, I think, unwarranted."

If Mullin is confirmed by the Senate and ultimately takes the helm at DHS, Norman said he expects a steady hand, despite current funding challenges.

"I think Markwayne Mullin will do a good job," he said. "He'll step in, and the fact that it's not funded now is unfortunate, but Mullin'll do a good job."