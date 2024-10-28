Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: 'MAGA Square Garden' Rally 'Electric'

Former President Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night "was absolutely electric" and a "brilliant strategy" for his campaign, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday.

Huckabee praised Trump's rally and dismissed accusations that the event contained racist remarks and MSNBC's comparisons to the 1939 pro-Nazi rally held at Madison Square Garden.

There were Israeli flags flying in the arena Sunday night and a Holocaust survivor was a featured speaker, exposing the MSNBC narrative as false and desperate, Huckabee told "Wake Up America."

"This was incredible that it happened in New York City," Huckabee said. "I mean, it's hardly a red state or a red city, let's be sure. And there were several hundred thousand people who couldn't even get into the 20,000-seat arena, which was packed as tight as a Billy Joel concert, if not way more.

"The New York Post had the headline 'MAGA Square Garden.' I thought that was perfect, and it was really an incredible celebration of America."

The rally "was classic Donald Trump," Huckabee added, calling it a "brilliant strategy to go into the very heart of one of the bluest cities in the world and to say, We're not afraid to be here because you ought to be with us.

"And of course, the people on the left are going absolutely bonkers over it."

The rally "was Donald Trump saying we're here for all of America," Huckabee concluded. "We're not just going to be here for Michigan and Pennsylvania and Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona. We're going to be here for every state in the Union, including a state that has been very cruel to him, viciously cruel to him.”

Trump "is showing that he doesn't care what the big shots are doing. He's there for the working-class people of the country, including those in New York."

