WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rachel faulkner brown | gold star widow | grieving

Gold Star Widow's Ministry Helping Others to 'Grieve Well'

By    |   Tuesday, 27 May 2025 12:36 PM EDT

Gold Star widow Rachel Faulkner Brown told Newsmax on Tuesday that she is honored to help others learn to "grieve well" by establishing the Never Alone Widows Ministry.

Brown said on "National Report" that grieving is a learned process.

"For me, it was to say to another widow, 'I see you. I know what you've been through. These are the mistakes that I made,'" Brown said. "And I want to help you grieve well because I didn't grieve well. I had to redo it.

"Because what you don't feel, you will not heal. I just started what I wished I would have had."

The ministry has expanded over the years since her husband, Alabama National Guard Maj. David Blair Faulkner, died in 2008.

"Here we are, 70 groups later across the country," Brown said. "We want to have 500 groups in the next 10 years. And four conferences and 38 retreats of widows whose lives have been changed. ... They've literally come in desperate, and they've left with a destiny."

The Memorial Day holiday in America, said Brown, was a time to honor those who died keeping America safe.

"We are experiencing freedom because of what Blair died for," she said.

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Gold Star widow Rachel Faulkner Brown told Newsmax on Tuesday that she is honored to help others learn to "grieve well" by establishing the Never Alone Widows Ministry.
rachel faulkner brown, gold star widow, grieving
337
2025-36-27
Tuesday, 27 May 2025 12:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved