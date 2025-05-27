Gold Star Widow's Ministry Helping Others to 'Grieve Well'

Gold Star widow Rachel Faulkner Brown told Newsmax on Tuesday that she is honored to help others learn to "grieve well" by establishing the Never Alone Widows Ministry.

Brown said on "National Report" that grieving is a learned process.

"For me, it was to say to another widow, 'I see you. I know what you've been through. These are the mistakes that I made,'" Brown said. "And I want to help you grieve well because I didn't grieve well. I had to redo it.

"Because what you don't feel, you will not heal. I just started what I wished I would have had."

The ministry has expanded over the years since her husband, Alabama National Guard Maj. David Blair Faulkner, died in 2008.

"Here we are, 70 groups later across the country," Brown said. "We want to have 500 groups in the next 10 years. And four conferences and 38 retreats of widows whose lives have been changed. ... They've literally come in desperate, and they've left with a destiny."

The Memorial Day holiday in America, said Brown, was a time to honor those who died keeping America safe.

"We are experiencing freedom because of what Blair died for," she said.

