Gold Star Dad Hoover to Newsmax: 'Suits' Didn't Listen to 'Boots' at Abbey Gate

Gold Star dad Darin Hoover, whose son, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, was killed three years ago in the Abbey Gate terrorist bombing in Afghanistan, told Newsmax on Memorial Day that the "suits" at the Pentagon didn't listen to what the "boots" on the ground were telling them.

"Abbey Gate did not need to happen in the manner that it did," Hoover told "Finnerty."

"There were so many failures that we're learning that happened prior to and that day of that did not need to happen. Whether it's political, whether it's, you know, malfeasance or nonfeasance on the part of the generals ... they weren't taking the information given to them from the boots on the ground.

"It was the suits that were in D.C.," Hoover added, referring to the Pentagon brass. "And we cannot have anything like this happen ever, ever again in the manner that it happened to our kids. It can't."

On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth directed the Department of Defense to review the United States' botched withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.

