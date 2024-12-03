Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Biden Lied to American People Repeatedly

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden "lied to the American people repeatedly" when he said he would not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, over his multiple felony convictions.

Over the weekend, the president extended a full pardon to his son, which not only covered his multiple convictions related to weapons charges and tax evasion, but also covered any federal crime that he may have committed since 2014. Kustoff said Hunter's actions "need to be put in perspective."

"Hunter Biden is not some wayward adolescent. He's a 54-year-old trained lawyer who's now a twice-convicted felon, and he committed his actions. Biden said he wouldn't pardon. He had his press secretary go out on numerous occasions saying that Joe Biden would not issue a pardon. And then on Sunday, of course, Biden chose family over the good of the nation. It was a very self-centered, selfish decision that Joe Biden made," Kustoff said during an appearance on "National Report."

Kustoff, who serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, added that the pardon "tarnished whatever legacy Joe Biden had left."

"It was a failed administration from day one, and history is going to remember this. And unlike President Ford, when he pardoned President Nixon, we all remember that was controversial. But President Ford did that for the good of the nation. Joe Biden made this decision for the good of his own family. And that's wrong. And he just lied about it," Kustoff said.

