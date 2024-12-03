Rep. Russell Fry to Newsmax: 'Most Sweeping' Pardon Since Nixon 'Absolutely Ridiculous'

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., slammed President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden, calling it "unprecedented" and the "most sweeping pardon" since President Richard Nixon.

"I think it's a joke," Fry told Newsmax's "National Report." "I mean, if their lips are moving, that means that they're lying. They've covered this thing up for a long time. Hunter Biden had no qualifications to be on the board of [Ukrainian energy company] Burisma.

"He got a job, made millions of dollars off of his dad's name … the DOJ [Department of Justice] slow-walked these prosecutions to the point where they missed the most incriminating years while he was at Burisma.

"Then he got a sweetheart plea deal that ultimately fell through, thankfully, because of the judge but that nobody would have gotten except a Biden and now he gets a presidential pardon, not just for the pending crimes that he's got in front of the court, but for everything all the way back to 2011.

"This is the most sweeping pardon that we have seen probably since Nixon and it's absolutely ridiculous," he added. "But it is unsurprising coming from this president."

Asked if Biden's pardon of his son could be interpreted as an admission of guilt over what Hunter Biden was doing while on the board of Burisma, Fry said, "Oh, absolutely."

"I mean, you look at the numbers, the numbers don't lie," he said. "You've got 20 LLCs formed by members of the Biden family, over $10 million that have flowed into their coffers. And so President Biden, after denying multiple times that he was not going to pardon his son, now comes in in the 11th hour, right before he's about to be removed from office, and pardons his son.

"Again, not just for those crimes, but for way more."

Fry also said the pardon of Hunter Biden now clears the way for President-elect Donald Trump to pardon those serving prison sentences for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building.

"I think he has said that pretty unequivocally on his way while he was campaigning, and so I expect him to do that," Fry said. "But again, I also expect that the president is going to do it responsibly, as he has before; not have this, not have these things, much like the Hunter Biden pardon, where it's just unprecedented.

"But the president certainly campaigned on that, and I fully expect him to deliver on that."

