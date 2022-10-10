McLaughlin to Newsmax: Major Pollsters 'Trying to Drive Down Republican Support'

Jim McLaughlin, the president of McLaughlin & Associates, told Newsmax that major polling firms are intentionally "trying to drive down Republican support" in the November midterm elections.

During a Monday appearance on "Spicer & Co.," McLaughlin explained that he now believes the vast oversampling of Democrats in mainstream election surveys is intentional and meant to suppress Republican turnout.

"I think the reason they do it purposefully is they're trying to drive down Republican support both in the electorate because you're not going to show up if your candidates going to lose, and they're trying to dry up money," McLaughlin stated.

"One of the big advantages that the Democrats have had – especially in the Senate race – up to this point, [is] they've had significant financial advantages in these races," he added.

He specifically pointed out the vast spending disparity between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker, a five-to-one ratio before Labor Day.

"I think it is purposeful at this point, why they're trying to do it. Just like we get this biased mainstream media news coverage, their polls are biased," McLaughlin said before revealing that he thinks Republican candidate Adam Laxalt will win the Senate race in Nevada.

"I think Arizona is up for grabs," he mentioned. "The way I look at it ... the Republicans have 50 seats right now. But those last three seats: it's going to come down to Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona. And don't be surprised if Georgia goes to a runoff again."

According to a FiveThirtyEight average of generic ballot polls, Democrats currently lead Republicans by 0.9 percentage points, 45.4% to 44.5%, ahead of the midterms.

