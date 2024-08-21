Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: Left-Leaning Polls 'Expose Themselves'

Some of the polls being hawked by left-leaning news outlets "a lot of times expose themselves because ... they're not transparent," pollster Jim McLaughlin said.

"They're not giving you the number of Republicans, the number of [Joe] Biden voters, [Donald] Trump voters from back in the 2020 election," McLaughlin said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"I'll give you a good example, too: Siena poll. The New York Times poll, to their credit, they actually looked at, you know, by party. They looked at it by how they voted for president back in 2020."

He continued: "And one of the things they did was in the three big battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, they under-sampled Trump voters from anywhere from 6 to 9 points. And that's what they continuously do."

"But they do expose themselves when you look at the internals, because many times you're seeing in these polls, Donald Trump is doing very well with Hispanics. He's doubling his percentage among Black voters. And that's how you know that Donald Trump is the one that really has the momentum in this race," McLaughlin said.

