Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: Biased Polling Gives Biased Results

Pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax that polls, especially biased ones, don't always tell the full story.

McLaughlin was responding to a poll conducted by The New York Times, showing Vice President Kamala Harris in a 2-point lead over Republican challenger former President Donald Trump.

"Back in 2016, I was doing the polling for the super PAC that was helping Ron Johnson, and people said Ron Johnson couldn't win. And they said Donald Trump couldn't win. And we had them both up by a point. And that's what happened on Election Day, where they had the upset," McLaughlin told "Greg Kelly Reports."

He said Wisconsin is the ultimate swing state.

"And you look at those New York Times polls that came out over the weekend in the battleground states, specifically Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. They under-sampled Trump voters between 6 and 9 points. So what you're seeing there not only is the reporting from The New York Times biased, but their polls are biased," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said there have been several independent polls that recently came out showing Trump winning in Michigan and tying in Wisconsin.

"And Donald Trump, by the way, he does not have to win Michigan or Wisconsin to win the race. And he still has leads. When you look at the average of the polls in both Arizona and Nevada, which makes it really tough for Kamala Harris to win an Electoral College victory," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!