Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: NYC Police, Come to Texas

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 10:51 PM EDT

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, spoke to Newsmax on Tuesday on her ad in the New York Post, urging police in the Big Apple to come to Texas.

During her appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports," the congresswoman stated that in Texas, we "actually do have that respect for our officers. We appreciate you coming down. We've got a great quality of life, and it's a lot cheaper live in Dallas than it is in New York. And we would love to have you."

In one excerpt from the ad, a section reads, "It's time for you to leave these loathsome and destructive folks behind. ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK!"

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

