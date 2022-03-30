Ex-US Ambassador to Poland: War Is About Energy Independence, Sanctions Won't Work

A former U.S. ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Russia-Ukraine war is about the lack of energy independence in Europe and Eastern Europe.

"Here we are — [in] a war — that is absolutely about energy independence — the lack of it," she said on "Spicer & Co."

After highlighting that the now-finished Nord Stream 2 was used to make Europe more "dependent" on Russian oil, Mosbacher added that a "bigger point" on sanctions against Russia needed to be addressed.

On sanctions, Mosbacher said: "They didn't work in Venezuela, they didn't work in North Korea, they didn't work in Syria, they didn't work in Iran, yet somehow we think these sanctions are going to work now."

A report from the Spanish newspaper El Mundo suggested earlier this month that the West's issuing of sanctions against Russia would leverage China into a position to act as a mediator in the conflict.

"Diplomacy cannot be only European or American, here Chinese diplomacy has a role to play," the European Union's high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said as the conflict was heating up. "Because there is no alternative. We cannot be the mediators, it is obvious. There is no possible Normandy format. And it cannot be the US: who else? It must be China, I trust it."

While it is not immediately clear why the West cannot play a role in diplomacy, iNews reported on Wednesday that the EU will hold an online meeting with China on Friday in an attempt to court Chinese President Xi Jinping away from his "implicit" backing of Russia. As it stands, the West's forgoing of Russian oil would still mean Russia could trade with China.

