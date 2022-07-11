×
Tags: peter navarro | january 6 | trump

Peter Navarro to Newsmax: January 6 Committee 'Trying to Build a Hoax'

(Newsmax/''Eric Bolling The Balance'')

By    |   Monday, 11 July 2022 09:47 PM EDT

The Jan. 6 committee isn't primarily interested in finding out what happened that day, but is instead ''trying to build a hoax'' and is committed to ''stopping Donald Trump from becoming president in January of 2025,'' former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Monday.

On ''Eric Bolling The Balance,'' Navarro raised examples of questions that a committee truly acting in good faith would ask, such as why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the Capitol perimeter lightly guarded, why then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper left the National Guard so far away, and why FBI informants were possibly instigating the violence.

''What the committee is doing, as a kangaroo court in violation of separation of powers, is trying to build a hoax,'' Navarro said, and compared it to the liberal narrative of Russia collusion, where the Democrats accused then-candidate Trump of colluding with the Russian government to steal the 2016 presidential election.

Navarro added that this is another way they are trying to stop Trump from becoming president again.

