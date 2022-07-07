Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel Afraid of What Cipollone Will Say

The Jan. 6 committee is likely interviewing former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone behind closed doors rather than in an open, televised hearing because it doesn't know what he'll say, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Thursday.

"This is nothing more than that the Jan. 6 committee is a farce," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "It's a sideshow. It's a clown show."

Democrats are fixated on what happened on Jan. 6, but they don't want to talk about "record high, 40-year inflation, the coming recession, record-high gas prices or an open and porous border," said Fallon.

Meanwhile, the Democrats "have amnesia" about the riots from the summer of 2020, "when we had Black Lives Matter and Antifa burning cities," said Fallon. "It's awfully convenient for them."

Fallon also spoke out about President Joe Biden's move to send more than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices to Europe and Asia last month.

"Joe Biden has proven that he puts America last, unlike President Trump with his policies and putting America first," said Fallon, noting that his office filed a House resolution to protect the nation's strategic oil reserve.

"It's meant for a national emergency or if you have a natural disaster," said Fallon. "Our bill, if it is passed into law, would require an act of Congress to tap into it. It shouldn't be used by fiat or by decree for political expediency."

Under Trump, there were 796 million barrels of oil in the reserves, but now, "that's only just under 498 million, so it was a 28% reduction," he added.

Fallon said he hopes that Biden's decision to send oil to China had nothing to do with his son Hunter's ties there, because "that's high crimes and misdemeanors, and that's treason. That's why we want to get to the bottom of this … what was 10% for the big guy? What did that mean? Who's the big guy? Hunter seems to be getting off light by giving pops only 10 points, so we want to find out what really happened."

