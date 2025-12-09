Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Texas Map Ruling Fuels Political Uncertainty

A Supreme Court move allowing Texas' new congressional map to remain in effect is fueling fresh political uncertainty in the state as candidates recalibrate ahead of the 2026 midterms, Rep. Pete Sessions told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The shifting district lines are already triggering what he called the political "scramble" that follows major redistricting decisions, with candidates moving around as seats open and matchups change, the Texas Republican said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Early."

"Today, the process begins where the fight [is] knowing who the candidates will be on both sides," Sessions said.

He said the shakeup is being driven in part by a cascade of political decisions, including officeholders seeking other posts and resulting vacancies.

Sessions framed the Texas map dispute as part of a broader national redistricting fight and argued the Supreme Court's action signals Texas is being treated similarly to other states where map-drawing has already shifted partisan balance.

"Well, in fact, it is more than just a signal," Sessions said. "The process that went on, while not perfect, [is] really in line with other states."

He pointed specifically to Democrat-led states, saying Republicans have faced disadvantages there.

"This had already been accomplished in New York," Sessions said. "It had already been accomplished in Illinois."

Sessions said the next phase will be political as states decide whether to pursue their own changes and both parties settle on nominees, adding that he believes Republicans remain well-positioned heading into 2026.

"The Supreme Court has now ruled we will move forward," Sessions said, adding that "the netting out process will begin."

He said, "I still think that Republicans hold a distinct advantage, despite what we've all heard."

The congressman also pivoted to policy priorities, arguing the administration has improved the economic outlook and saying Congress should focus next on healthcare.

"I think President Trump has done a great job to put us economically on the pathway," Sessions said, adding it is now "up to the House and the Senate to move forward" on issues "in our purview, and that is health care."

Sessions said lawmakers should pursue changes that expand options and reduce costs, criticizing the Affordable Care Act as limiting choices.

"We do need... a better healthcare bill," he said. "And we need to move forward with this because people who are stuck in Obamacare do not have the options and alternatives."

Asked about Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate bid, Sessions predicted she would lose if she becomes the nominee, and said he expects Texas voters to back GOP Sen. John Cornyn.

"The same will happen with Jasmine Crockett," Sessions said, referencing last year's Texas Senate contest.

He added, "Texas will support Sen. John Cornyn in that race."

Sessions also said Crockett's message is primarily focused on attacking President Donald Trump.

"Her idea of why she's running, that's mostly against Donald Trump," he said.

On agriculture policy, Sessions voiced support for Trump's new farming aid package, saying it is needed to help producers manage impacts tied to tariffs across key sectors.

"Well, I'm for it," Sessions said. "Our cattle, our producers of farm and hay and eggs and all the things poultry need this to make sure that we counter what has happened in a large way with the tariff issue."

