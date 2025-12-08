Rep. Wied to Newsmax: GOP 'Leveling the Playing Field' on Redistricting

Texas' redistricting victory at the Supreme Court simply offers Republicans a way of "leveling the playing field" with Democrats, Rep. Tony Wied, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday morning.

Appearing on "Wake Up America Early," Wied said the high court's move to clear the way for Texas to use its redrawn congressional map is significant as both parties begin looking toward the 2026 midterm elections.

Asked how big of a win it is for Republicans, Wied argued Democrats have relied on gerrymandering for a long time — and suggested the GOP is now responding in kind.

"Democrat states have been gerrymandering for years," Wied said, pointing to political rhetoric he described in Wisconsin.

He cited a recent Supreme Court race in his state where he said Democrat candidate Susan Crawford "talked openly" while raising money in New York that donors could help "tilt Congress" because she would "gerrymander Wisconsin."

Wied warned he does not want Wisconsin to become "a state like Illinois" that he described as heavily gerrymandered.

As an example, he noted that President Donald Trump won 43% of the vote in Illinois in the 2024 election, yet only 16% of the state's congressional delegation is Republican.

"So again, I think this is just Democrats — they're not able to win on their policies," Wied told host Alex Kraemer. "So they're going to continue to do what they can. So again, this is just leveling the playing field."

Kraemer also pressed Wied on concerns that Republicans could face voter complacency in a midterm cycle when Trump is not on the ballot.

Wied said the issues that drove the 2024 election were border security and the economy, claiming, "President Trump solved the border crisis."

He also touted what he called "the Working families tax plan" and "the one big beautiful bill," saying Americans will see more money in their pockets through provisions such as "no tax on tips," "no tax on overtime," an increased child tax credit, and allowing consumers to deduct interest on a car purchase "if it was American."

The conversation turned to military strikes against drug traffickers, with Kraemer asking about criticism from Democrats.

Wied defended the administration's approach, describing "narco-terrorists" and the flow of drugs into the United States as an urgent threat.

"I believe in President Trump and the administration, and certainly the admiral did the right thing," he said, arguing the mission is to "slow down or end this flow of deadly drugs."

Wied also highlighted his bipartisan-backed "DUMP Red Tape Act," describing it as a "common sense" bill aimed at giving small businesses a hotline to report burdensome regulations so Congress can review whether rules should be reformed.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.

