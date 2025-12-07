Hogan Gidley to Newsmax: Texas Map Ruling Brings 'Sanity'

The Supreme Court's decision allowing Texas to use a new redistricting map is a significant boost for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms, former Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley said on Newsmax Sunday, calling it a ruling for "sanity and rationale."

Appearing on Newsmax's "Sunday Report" with California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, Gidley said Democrats have relied on gerrymandering to gain power and that the redistricting debate should reflect what he called a more commonsense approach to representation.

He contended Democrats have been "gerrymandering for a long time," while Republicans are focused on making sure districts "adequately represent those that live in their districts."

Gidley also raised concerns about population counts used for representation, saying that "for too long in this country, we've also had illegal aliens being counted in these numbers, which wildly skews representation in Congress."

The discussion then turned to Democratic infighting, with the panel citing fallout surrounding former Vice President Kamala Harris' new book and criticism from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who rejected a claim about why he was not selected as her running mate.

Hilton said the party's internal conflict reflects broader frustration with what he described as a leadership class that lacks governing competence.

"What you've got going on in the Democratic Party is it's been taken over by these completely useless machine politicians who have no talent, no skill other than operating in the political machine," Hilton said.

Democrats, he added, are driven by "the unions and the activists and the people who've got the power."

Hilton, meanwhile, trained much of his criticism on California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling the Democrat "the most useless governor in America" and listing a series of problems he said have worsened during Newsom's tenure, including unemployment, poverty, taxes, and high living costs.

Hilton also pointed to state projects he characterized as expensive failures, including high-speed rail and an attempted modernization of emergency services technology.

Gidley echoed that line of attack, rejecting the notion that Democratic setbacks can be fixed with better talking points.

"Listen, this isn't a messaging problem for the Democrats. It's a policy problem," he said. "Everything they did hurt the American people. Regardless of your race, religion, color, or creed."

Gidley praised Hilton and voiced support for his run for governor, while taking repeated aim at Newsom as Democrats look toward 2028.

"I think the Democrats are scrambling around looking for somebody to try and go against Trump," Gidley said. But, he added, their would-be contenders share policy approaches he said have already been "proven to make this country worse and their states worse."

Democratic leaders should focus on affordability and governance in their own states, he added, singling out high-tax blue strongholds.

"You're worried about affordability. Democrats, New York, New Jersey, California. You have the highest state taxes in the entire country," Gidley said, while also crediting President Donald Trump with bringing costs down and accusing Democrats of trying to "push the blame onto someone else."

