Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Democrats Support Chaos

People who want stability should support former President Donald Trump, while people who want chaos should support Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday.

"One party supports rule of law, the Democratic Party does not," Sessions said on "Newsline." "One party supports funding law enforcement, protecting yourself in your own home. One party, the Democrat Party, is against that. One party is for you protecting yourself. The Democrat Party is for total gun control. Let's not fool ourselves. People know what the issues are. And this is where Donald Trump is going to win."

Sessions said he thinks voters will turn out in large numbers to support Trump.

"People will vote this time that have not voted in prior elections," Sessions said.

Sessions was critical of a decision by a federal judge to reinstate over 1,600 voter registrations in Virginia that were canceled in the past two months as part of a campaign to prevent noncitizens from voting.

The Justice Department and private groups, including the League of Women Voters, said many of the 1,600 voters whose registrations were canceled were in fact citizens whose registrations were canceled because of bureaucratic errors or simple mistakes like a mischecked box on a form.

The judge granted an injunction request brought against Virginia election officials by the Justice Department.

"It’s difficult for the elections people to properly administer a fair election when there are such changes that go on, when people show up and think that they're entitled to do this," Sessions said. "An illegal citizen is not a citizen and should not be allowed to vote."

