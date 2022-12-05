Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: DOJ Used as 'Subsidiary' by Dems

Reports this weekend that the FBI warned Twitter executives of a "hack and leak operation" concerning Hunter Biden weeks before The New York Post dropped its article concerning his laptop makes it appear that the Department of Justice was used by the Democratic National Committee and others as a "subsidiary," Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Monday.

"Evidently they had sway over Twitter and we already know they had sway over The New York Times, The Washington Post and other broadcast corporations," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," about Sunday's Post article. "This is the same thing we had that happened with Hillary Clinton and that information, that they would go with the stories that they would wish to have planted."

New Twitter Elon Musk last week released documents, through a thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, the moves the company had used to suppress the Post's article about Hunter Biden, and Sessions said he thinks the move was just the beginning of such companies taking preemptive action when they know their actions are going to end up on the front page of criminal investigations that include subpoenas for information.

"It's a whole lot easier for them to do as Elon Musk is doing now, and the art is to publicly announce the things which they knew at the time were done wrong," said Sessions. "It will certainly save the pain later, because as we investigate, as [House] members dig into this, there will be blockbuster headlines."

He added that such actions are why his father, former FBI Director William Sessions, was fired by then-President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Janet Reno.

"It goes right back to he was not doing bidding and that they wish the FBI to do, this revelation where the Department of Justice finds themselves doing political work against the law of this country and law enforcement," Sessions said.

Meanwhile, as people inside companies that are under investigation will commit perjury, Sessions said Republicans in congress are "encouraging people who have been a part of this to publicly announce it now, and provide us the documents. Give them to the committee."

He noted that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the expected next House speaker, has called on the committee investigating Jan. 6 to keep all documents associated with its probe.

"We'll get to the bottom of this, but we do know that there are leads that come back to the Democratic Party, perhaps to the White House," said Sessions.

