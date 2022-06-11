Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Dems Shocked Their Plans Don't Work

The Democrats thought their policies would make things better for America, but they're shocked that their plans haven't worked out, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Saturday.

"It's like they don't even understand that big government, big government spending, and the policies that they advocate are ruining this country," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "What's even better for us is President (Joe) Biden cannot stand it that President (Donald) Trump's numbers were much, much larger and better."

That's because under Trump, "we had the highest number of people working," Sessions said. "We had great gas prices at the pump that was half of what they are today. America was happy. The stock market was great; savings were great. But better than that, we had respect and authority in other countries ... now that has entirely changed."

Meanwhile, the Democrats are "making friends with inflation," Session said.

"For the longest time, (Treasury Secretary) Janet Yellen and all the Democrats have said this inflation is not going to stick, but the Treasury Department and the Fed keeps dumping $110 billion in the economy, which means that big government spending is still underway," the congressman said.

Sessions further on Saturday said congressional Republicans are wanting to hold the FBI and federal law enforcement accountable after the arrests of former Trump adviser Peter Navarro and other Republicans as the midterms near and the Jan. 6 Select Committee begins its televised hearings.

"Let's remember in January I presume that we will win back the majority, and it means that we will be able to call as witnesses these people that do need to answer the specific questions," Sessions said.

"They know that there are overusing heavy-handed tactics," he added. "This is where the politicization of the Department of Justice has a lot to do with what people look at and see as fairness, and it is not fairness ... lots of people try and make sense of this and they ask me, 'Is it really this way?' And I have to tell them it really is that way. We are, well, the balance of not only what makes sense, but what's the proper role in the authority of government."

