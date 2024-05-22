Sen. Ricketts to Newsmax: US Condolences 'Legitimizes' Iran Terror

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration's offering of condolences to Iran following the death of its president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last weekend "really legitimizes the terrorist organization that Iran is running."

On Monday, the State Department issued a statement of condolences over Raisi's death. Although the statement expressed support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms, the administration has come under fire in the international community for soft-pedaling its response.

Ricketts told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" much of the world's reaction to the death of Raisi stems from the United Nations being "an antisemitic organization."

"Yeah, the administration is wrong by doing this and the U.N. too, I might add," he said. "Look, this guy was plotting to kill Americans, he is the Butcher of Tehran. This guy is the one who is helping Iran be the largest state sponsor of terrorism around the world.

"It's absolutely horrible."

