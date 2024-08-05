Sen. Ricketts to Newsmax: Any Call for Cease-Fire 'Misguided'

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., condemned Hamas on Newsmax on Monday and called for nothing less than its complete surrender following the recent release of a graphic video showing the abuse of Israeli Eitan Levy's body.

"My heart goes out to the family of Eitan Levy and the horrible things that were done to him that we saw in that video," the member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"What it really demonstrates is just how horrible Hamas is and why any call for a cease-fire is misguided. What the call should be for is Hamas to surrender," he added.

The interview followed the release of graphic footage by Levy's family, reportedly showing the abuse of his body.

According to The Times of Israel, the video, published on Instagram, reveals Levy's body dangling from a car trunk being driven through Gaza's streets, surrounded by a cheering crowd. Further scenes depict Levy's body on the ground, being kicked and stomped on amid chants and whistles.

Ricketts emphasized the destructive role of Hamas in the region, citing the Oct. 7 attacks and its influence within the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

"We know, for example, that nine UNRWA employees participated directly in the attacks of Oct. 7. And there's been 100 who have associations not only with Hamas, but other Islamic jihad organizations. And ... this is being taught in UNRWA schools, this hatred for Jews," he said.

"Part of what has to happen here is Hamas has to be completely dismantled and destroyed," Ricketts said.

"And maybe then the Gazans can have a government that is going to look after their prosperity, not just look to destroy Israel."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com