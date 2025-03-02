Pete King to Newsmax: US, Europe Must Stand Together for Ukraine

It is important that the United States and Europe stand together in defense of Ukraine, and something must be done to reach an agreement despite the acrimony in the White House last week, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We have to find a way to put this back together," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "It's essential that Russian aggression be stopped. It's important that the United States and Europe stand together."

This also means overcoming the "personalities involved" between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said King.

"The reality is that Russia is the aggressor nation," he said. "We have to try to find a way to get past what happened the other day, and stand united."

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the one who must be resisted, and that means "everybody has to be on the same table," King added. "I think European nations realize that. Hopefully, we can get Ukraine and Europe and all of us working together … the real fault here is Putin."

In other matters, King on Sunday called for transparency when it comes to the records of Jeffrey Epstein, after concerns that the documents released so far did not yield much new information.

"The fact is, we have not gotten everything," said King. "And until we do, there's real questions hanging out there. Who was involved, who wasn't, and what was the extent of involvement?

"So I think it's important for the American people and for the Trump administration to make sure that the FBI and the Justice Department get all the information out there, and until then, there's going to be this real cloud of secrecy."

Finally, King spoke out about former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's campaign for mayor of New York City.

"New York is going back to the future here with Andrew Cuomo," he said. "Andrew Cuomo can be effective. He's a smart guy. But his last two terms as governor were terrible."

Cuomo will always have issues, he added, including the allegations of sexual abuse that have been made against him and the controversy over nursing home deaths during the COVID pandemic.

"He's probably better than the other Democrats," said King. "That's not really saying much … I know he's the front-runner now. It's going to be hard for him to make it across the finish line. He's made a lot of enemies over the years, many, many of them needlessly. He has a lot of self-inflicted wounds."

Still, King said, he's known Cuomo for years and his father before him, "and these guys just keep going, no matter what. But I'm not certain he's going to win the mayor's race at all."

