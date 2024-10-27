Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Belongs at Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden "transcends New York," and former President Donald Trump, "who has done as much to make New York what it is and its greatness as anyone" and his massive rally belong there, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I mean, this is Ali-Frazier," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "This is Frank Sinatra, this is Billy Joel. This is, you know, the entertainment capital of the world in many ways, the sports center of the world. It's a historic, iconic location."

Newsmax will air the Trump rally in full, including with pre-rally coverage, and King said Sunday that he'll be "proud to be there with him today."

"This is going to get the attention of all of America," said King. "This is like the Super Bowl, the World Series, the Olympics all in one."

Trump always attracts publicity, King added, but at the same time, "he has a great knowledge of the issues that are important. He's able to combine the two. And I think Madison Square Garden is absolutely the perfect venue."

King also spoke out against former Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton's claims that Trump is attempting to reenact the 1939 Nazi rally that was held at Madison Square Garden.

"The fact is, during the 1930s and ’40s, there were many pro-Jewish, anti-Nazi rallies held in Madison Square Garden," said King. "This is where people come together. It's a symbol of freedom, entertainment, sports, everything all in one."

King also on Sunday discussed Israel's strike on Iran and said that he still thinks the Biden administration is forcing the country to hold back.

"Every mission that Israel carries out is always effective," he said. "It's always ultimately professional."

And if Israel would be turned loose, King added, "this war could have been over a long time ago."

"Israel is in the most dangerous area in the world, the worst neighborhood in the world," he said. "They are surrounded by enemies. They have Iran, who is a world power on their borders, and they have Hamas and Hezbollah, and they're fighting for survival. And the Biden administration gives them enough support to defend themselves mainly, but not to root out the enemy."

And as long as Israel's hands remain tied, "this is going to go on. It's going to be no end to it," he said. "And ultimately, I hate to use the term, but Israel's luck is going to run out.

"They should be allowed to do what they have to do to maintain their survival. And I've been saying this for Israel's sake. Israel is really doing the front line fighting that otherwise America would be doing."

