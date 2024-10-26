NY Post Endorses Trump

The New York Post has endorsed Donald Trump for president in an editorial calling him the "clear choice for a better future."

In a Saturday morning post by the editorial board, the paper wrote of the 2024 election as "one of the most consequential in the history of this great nation."

Who ultimately winds up in the White House will be a choice, made by the American people, that "will have reverberations for decades."

The editorial emphasized the differences between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris' visions for the future.

"Voters should ask themselves if they were better off under Trump or Joe Biden or Kamala Harris," the board wrote.

The editorial referenced rising inflation; a marked uptick in illegal immigration; cities being "taken over by gangs and crime"; and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) "culture wars" that have beset the country under the Biden administration.

"Let's not forget that overshadowing all of this, the world is on the precipice of widespread war," the board wrote.

The board said Harris has been rightly criticized "as an underqualified political lightweight."

"What may also be just as true is that she doesn't want the American people to know the full scale of her radical plans, because it would scare them off," the editorial reads.

The board said a Harris win would galvanize "the progressive hurricane ripping through the fabric of American society."

The choice in November, according to the board, is both "stark and simple — but vital" and Trump is the right choice.