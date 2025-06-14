Hegseth to Newsmax: Big Difference With Trump, Not Biden, Overseeing Army's 250th

What a difference it makes to have President Donald Trump overseeing the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army "than autopen Biden," said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"We wouldn't have had a parade" under former President Joe Biden, Hegseth told Newsmax's Carl Higbie on Saturday from the nation's capital.

"You might even have some self-loathing. Instead, you have a full-on recognition of what it takes to defend and preserve freedom. [That's what] will be on display today. ... I hope folks will watch tonight. It will make you proud. I went to parades as a kid. They affected how I viewed our country, and I think this will have the same opportunity," he added.

The parade is "powerful," he told Newsmax.

"It's demonstration, but it's also how does your commander-in-chief use those assets? Why, how do our enemies view us? And you're right. The last four years were a disaster. I don't have to name it. You know it. This president is going to achieve as we're [already] doing, peace through strength. Our allies know exactly where we stand. We're asking for them to step up and do more. And our enemies know where we stand across the board," he added.

Tanks, troops, and marching bands assembled in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a massive parade of American military power requested by Trump. A 21-gun salute and a performance of "Hail to the Chief" welcomed the president and first lady Melania Trump. An evening fireworks celebration on the National Mall is expected to take place after the parade.

