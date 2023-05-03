GOP Hopeful Johnson to Newsmax: Trump 'Spends Too Much'

Michigan businessman and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Perry Johnson said Wednesday on Newsmax that former President Donald Trump was the most successful president since late President George H.W. Bush, but "he spends too much money."

"He added a trillion dollars to our debt, but other than that, let's face it, we had a lot of good things come out of Donald Trump," Johnson told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I supported him, and I even helped boost his rally when we had the rally in Michigan. I liked him, and I still like him. I just think he spends too much money."

Johnson said he has a "two-cent" solution for the financial woes of the U.S., which is $32 trillion in debt.

"That's why I wrote the book, "Two Cents to Save America," said Johnson. "I think we should cut two cents out of every discretionary spending [dollar] across the board and freeze the spending year after year. We wouldn't have this inflation and, frankly, we wouldn't have this budget problem."

The nation's inflation problem, Johnson added, has come because the government put "so much money into the economy. They increased the money supply by 40 percent, so that is kind of ridiculous, and that's why it costs $4.50 for a dozen eggs."

While Johnson has been in New Hampshire this week and has also visited Iowa, some comparisons have been made between his success in the business world and Trump's.

Johnson said, "I have built over 70 companies, maybe. I guess it's 80 companies now."

Johnson added that "none of my companies have any debt. I've never filed for bankruptcy. We do business in 61 countries around the world, and I spent my life bringing quality and efficiency to companies."

Johnson is the owner and founder of Perry Johnson Registrars, which works in the international certification and registration industry. The company was created in 1995, expanded to the Japanese and Brazilian markets in 1999, and spread overseas in the early 2000s, with offices in Germany, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latin America, and Thailand, and more recent years has opened offices in the United Kingdom and China.

Johnson on Wednesday said he would like to be in Washington, D.C., next week when meetings are held on he country's debt limit, but meanwhile, he said he's "loving the campaign" for the White House.



"I decided we're going to launch a reality series," he said, noting it would be on his website. "We'll see what it's like to run for president. It is very, very exciting."

Johnson, who announced his candidacy in March, has not been faring well in polls but said his campaign is "doing pretty well."

"I had only been to Iowa. That was it," he said. "In fact, we hadn't done any advertising nationally. We're focused on Iowa. … We went to New Hampshire and Sunday just got back. And New Hampshire went great.

"I happen to think my message is resonating. I love talking to the people. They hear the situation and they hear the problem. … I laid out the solution, and I think I'm the only one that has done that."

