×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: perry johnson | michigan | governor

Michigan Governor Candidate Denied Reinstatement on GOP Primary Ballot

Michigan Governor Candidate Denied Reinstatement on GOP Primary Ballot

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson, a Republican, has been denied reinstatement on the Aug. 2 primary ballot after the Michigan Court of Appeals unanimously ruled he turned in fraudulent signatures on a petition to qualify for the race. (David Eggert/AP File)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 June 2022 06:44 PM

Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson on Wednesday was denied reinstatement on the August primary ballot after the Michigan Court of Appeals unanimously ruled he turned in fraudulent signatures on a petition to qualify for the race, M-Live reports.

Johnson filed a lawsuit after the Michigan Bureau of Elections said five GOP candidates for governor did not have the 15,000 valid signatures required to move forward.

''We conclude that Johnson has not carried his burden of establishing that he is entitled to a writ of mandamus, so we deny his complaint,'' the court wrote in its first ruling.

The court said the Board of State Canvassers did not have a ''clear legal duty'' to check every single signature against the qualified voter file, according to The Washington Post.

''Likewise, because the Board had the discretion to not check each and every signature submitted by the fraudulent-petition circulators, the act Johnson is seeking to compel defendants to perform is not ministerial in nature,'' the ruling stated.

''Because Johnson bears the burden of demonstrating his entitlement to the requested writ … we conclude that his failure to show that the act requested is ministerial and his failure to show a clear legal duty on the part of the Board are fatal to his claim.''

The elections bureau said Johnson submitted 9,393 invalid signatures and 13,800 facially valid ones, both below the required threshold.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson on Wednesday was denied reinstatement on the August primary ballot after the Michigan Court of Appeals unanimously ruled he turned in fraudulent signatures on a petition to qualify for the race, M-Live reports.
perry johnson, michigan, governor
233
2022-44-01
Wednesday, 01 June 2022 06:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved