Rep. Perry to Newsmax: WH 'Vilified' Disagreement Over COVID Origin

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax that the White House has "muted" and "censored" the disagreement over the COVID-19 origin.

Perry, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, made his comments on Tuesday's "Wake Up America." The committee is set to open hearings on China policy, Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that new classified intelligence revealed Energy Department officials revised a 2021 document from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines' office to express "low confidence" that the virus leaked from a lab.

But on Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby downplayed the finding, saying "scientific research can still occur, needs to occur, in a safe and secure manner," regardless of the virus' source.

Perry said: "At the very outset there was tons of circumstantial evidence pointing to the Wuhan institute of Virology. So most Americans now feel vindicated after being called conspiracy theorists, having themselves been canceled or censored for their opinions.

"And while John Kirby on behalf of the White House and this administration says there's no scientific consensus, it's because they muted, and censored and vilified all the disagreement. And, oh by the way, for two years they've been in office, and where are their efforts to find out the origins of this virus? It's up to the House of Representatives, that is run by Republicans, that is now going to get to the answers.

"And they [administration officials] don't want to hear these because it destroys their narrative and what it shows the Americans is the Democrats and the left cannot be trusted with the truth. They use these narratives to impose government on people, to impose their will on people and to enforce their narrative.

"And quite honestly, the federal government uses this narrative to put the fear of the good Lord in all Americans, which is just eroded the trust in the CDC and the government in general. So, because they have doubled down on all this, it just shows that they are unwilling to talk about the facts and the realization that the Communist Party of China is dangerous for America. It's dangerous for the world."

