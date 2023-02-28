×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: perry | covid | china | origin

Rep. Perry to Newsmax: WH 'Vilified' Disagreement Over COVID Origin

By    |   Tuesday, 28 February 2023 11:20 AM EST

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax that the White House has "muted" and "censored" the disagreement over the COVID-19 origin.

Perry, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, made his comments on Tuesday's "Wake Up America." The committee is set to open hearings on China policy, Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that new classified intelligence revealed Energy Department officials revised a 2021 document from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines' office to express "low confidence" that the virus leaked from a lab.

But on Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby downplayed the finding, saying "scientific research can still occur, needs to occur, in a safe and secure manner," regardless of the virus' source.

Perry said: "At the very outset there was tons of circumstantial evidence pointing to the Wuhan institute of Virology. So most Americans now feel vindicated after being called conspiracy theorists, having themselves been canceled or censored for their opinions.

"And while John Kirby on behalf of the White House and this administration says there's no scientific consensus, it's because they muted, and censored and vilified all the disagreement. And, oh by the way, for two years they've been in office, and where are their efforts to find out the origins of this virus? It's up to the House of Representatives, that is run by Republicans, that is now going to get to the answers.

"And they [administration officials] don't want to hear these because it destroys their narrative and what it shows the Americans is the Democrats and the left cannot be trusted with the truth. They use these narratives to impose government on people, to impose their will on people and to enforce their narrative.

"And quite honestly, the federal government uses this narrative to put the fear of the good Lord in all Americans, which is just eroded the trust in the CDC and the government in general. So, because they have doubled down on all this, it just shows that they are unwilling to talk about the facts and the realization that the Communist Party of China is dangerous for America. It's dangerous for the world."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax that the White House has "muted" and "censored" the disagreement over the COVID-19 origin.
perry, covid, china, origin
404
2023-20-28
Tuesday, 28 February 2023 11:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved