Gordon Chang to Newsmax: US Must 'Impose Costs on China' for COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is the result of the "crime of the century," and the United States must get to the bottom of it and "impose costs on China" for the spread of the virus, author Gordon Chang said on Newsmax Tuesday while discussing an Energy Department classified intelligence report concluding that the deadly coronavirus most likely came from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

"There has been no cost on China for deliberately spreading COVID-19 beyond its borders," Chang said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They lied about contagiousness, remember? That shows a guilty conscience on the part of the Chinese, especially because they were locking down their own country and forcing other countries to take arrivals from China without travel restrictions or quarantines."

That means, he added, that "we have to impose those costs on China for spreading COVID-19 beyond its borders, and that means we have to get to the bottom of it."

The White House said Monday that there still there is no consensus within the Biden administration over the origins of COVID-19, noted The Wall Street Journal, after reporting Sunday on the Energy Department's findings.

Chang also told Newsmax that discussions have to be had about deterring China from spreading further diseases, "because they are working on specific ethnic genetic attacks, in other words, diseases that will leave the Chinese immune but sicken and kill everybody else."

The lab-leak theory, though, has been pushed aside over the past few years, and Chang said he blames Dr. Anthony Fauci in part for that because Fauci, the retired director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House adviser on COVID, does not want that theory pursued, claimed Chang.

"In 2014, the Obama administration imposed a moratorium on federal funding of gain of function research because it was just far too dangerous," said Chang. "So what Fauci did was he outsourced that to a Chinese biological weapons lab.

"He says he's never funded gain of function at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but unfortunately for him, there are two public scientific papers, one from 2016, the other from 2017 from researchers at the Wuhan Institute, clearly describing gain of function and specifically acknowledging funding from Fauci's Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, so clearly, Fauci does not want that brought to light."

Chang also on Tuesday discussed China's connections with Russia, and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby’s comments over the weekend that China has not yet decided to provide lethal weaponry to Russia to use against Ukraine.

"John Kirby was not telling the truth," he said. "There's so much reporting from the beginning of this war, but especially in the last month, that shows China is supplying lethal assistance to Russia, including the drones to the Wagner Group, which is fighting in Ukraine."

In addition, Chang pointed to reports that a "very large Russian cargo plane" leaves Zhengzhou, China, "almost daily" carrying ammunition and other items.

"I think the administration needs to explain those reports," Chang said. "If they think that these reports are not true, they need to tell us; but they do need to stop misleading us with comments like Kirby's."

