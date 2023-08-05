Tony Perkins to Newsmax: Weaponizing DOJ Tearing US Apart

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins told Newsmax Friday that Democrats' weaponizing of federal agencies like the Department of Justice and FBI is "tearing apart the very fabric" of America.

"As the left weaponizes and politicizes government to go after their political enemies, they are de-legitimizing government. And this is very, very dangerous," Perkins said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday.

"[Former President Donald Trump's] administration could have done the same thing to [former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton, but they chose not to because they understood that we have to live together in this country," he said. "And what [President Joe Biden's] administration is doing is tearing apart the very fabric of our country, and I'm very concerned about the division ... that will ... quite possibly make Jan. 6 look like a Sunday school picnic."

This week and for the second time, a federal grand jury indicted Trump on charges based on the investigation of a team led by special counsel Jack Smith. In this week's case, Trump is accused of conspiring with six co-defendants, who were not named, in a plan to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump was indicted in Florida in June on federal felony charges relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, started the ball rolling in April with felony charges in the state of New York, claiming Trump falsified business documents related to paying porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair the pair had years earlier.

Trump could face a fourth indictment in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, is investigating claims that Trump tried to get officials to overturn election results there in 2020.

According to Family Research Council's website, Perkins' organization was founded in 1983 and is a "nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to articulating and advancing a family-centered philosophy of public life."

Perkins said evangelicals see a "clear contrast" between how Trump and Biden govern, especially when it comes to issues like religious freedom in China.

"I think the evangelicals are looking back at Donald Trump's policies. And just to play off of talking about China, it was the Trump administration that got tough with China when it came to the issue of religious freedom," he said. "He went after China. And then you see another administrations come in, right behind them, and start playing so friendly with China. Now we know that the big fortune cookie that the Biden family had was loaded with cash."

