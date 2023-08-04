Trump in Ala.: If I Win in '24, Will Name Special Counsel to Probe Biden

Former President Donald Trump said Friday during a campaign stop in Alabama if he wins the presidential election in 2024, he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate allegations made by House Republicans of criminal influence peddling schemes by Joe Biden and members of his family.

"From the first day in office, I will appoint a special prosecutor to study each and every of the many claims being brought forth by Congress concerning all of the crooked acts, including bribes from China and many other foreign countries that go into the coffers of the Biden crime family," Trump said during the Alabama Republican Party Summer Dinner in the state capital of Montgomery. "It is a crime family. He is a corrupt, corrupt person.

"The Biden crime family was taking in money from China, Ukraine, Russia, and so many more — and now, every time more Biden corruption is exposed, his henchmen indict because they want to knock out the bad publicity. It's called a cover-up. And what they do is illegal and horrible.

"Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists indict me, I consider it a truly great badge of honor."

On Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C., to a four-count indictment issued by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith regarding his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In April, he pleaded not guilty in New York to a 34-count indictment issued by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. In June, he pleaded not guilty to a 37-count federal indictment issued by Smith, since expanded to 42 counts, regarding his handling of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump also is facing an investigation in Georgia by Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over allegations he tried to overturn that state's election results in 2020. He has maintained he is being persecuted by the Biden administration because it fears he will win in 2024.

"Biden and his protectors know he cannot win this race any other way, so they are trying election interference," Trump said. "The reason this is happening is simple: Joe Biden is the most incompetent and corrupt president in U.S. history."