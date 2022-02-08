Ex-Sen. Perdue: Abrams Made Millions on Georgia Voter Suppression Pandering

Former Sen. David Perdue, R- Ga., told Newsmax that Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, has made millions of dollars from her narrative that ''voter suppression'' and ''racism'' cost her the election for that office in 2018.

''She's made millions of dollars pandering to the left going around the country, telling him what a voter suppression state Georgia is,'' Perdue said Tuesday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance'' ''Our voting laws here make it easier to vote in Georgia than places like Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York in many cases, and this is what we're up against.''

Abrams has asserted that she lost the 2018 gubernatorial election to Brian Kemp because of voter suppression and racism.

Perdue, who is running for the Republican nomination in that race against Kemp, was reacting to Abrams' allegation that a TV ad showing her not wearing a mask with a group of masked schoolchildren was racist.

''That's what she does in every turn. Back in 2018, when she legitimately lost that election, she claimed racism then, and voter suppression, without one shred of evidence, and she continues to show that same level of hypocrisy when she doesn't wear a mask in front of a bunch of school children that do have to wear a mask,'' he said.

''This is the Democratic hypocrisy we've come to expect, and we're going to expose that going forward to make sure she never becomes governor of Georgia.''

The photo, highlighted in one of Perdue's ads, shows her sitting on the floor without a mask in a room full of masked children.

The text on the ad says that ''this is the Georgia Stacey Abrams wants,'' and then takes a shot at the Republican governor, saying, ''this is the reality Brian Kemp has allowed,'' then ending with ''unmask our kids.''

Abrams responded with a statement calling the ad ''shameful.''

''It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia Children as the impetus for a false political attack,'' the statement said in part.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Perdue over Kemp in the race, and Perdue said that most people in the state hold him in high regard, which will help him defeat Kemp in the GOP primary.

''The Trump endorsement is critical in this race because Trump's positive rating in Georgia is very high,'' he said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here