Michael Whatley to Newsmax: Pa. Recount Won't 'Overturn the Election'

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Thursday that the ongoing recount in Pennsylvania will not "overturn the election" in favor of Democrats.

Pennsylvania this week began conducting a recount of the recent election between Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen.-elect David McCormick, R-Pa., after the initial count showed the Republican with a slim 0.2% lead, below the 0.5% that triggers an automatic recount in the Keystone State.

"The challenges are all done," Whatley told "Wake Up America." "We've got a few more that are going to take place in terms of provisional counts over the course of the next several days."

The state must "get every county done before the 26th, but there is no way during this recount that they're going to get anywhere near enough votes to overturn the election," Whatley said.

McCormick will likely end up with a larger lead over Casey once the recount has concluded, according to Whatley.

"In fact, typically during a recount, you would see a change of 200, 300, 400 votes," he said. "Right now, Dave McCormick has [a] 15-17,000-vote lead. So we feel very comfortable that he is going to be the senator from Pennsylvania."

Whatley went on to criticize Democrats over the controversy involving mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates, saying it is "really surprising that the party who has always said Republicans are a threat to democracy are the ones that are absolutely going to the mat to try and include ballots that should not be counted."

"The Supreme Court has ruled on multiple occasions" that these ballots "should not be counted, that they're in there trying right now to count these votes," Whatley lamented.

