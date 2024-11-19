Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Pennsylvania Ballot Scuffle 'Hurt' Confidence

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the controversy over improperly completed mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania has "hurt" "overall confidence" in the reliability of elections.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday ruled to disallow the counting of misdated or undated mail-in ballots during the recount for the state's U.S. Senate race between Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, and GOP challenger Dave McCormick.

Before the ruling, elections officials in Bucks County voted against their solicitor's advice and allowed the counting of undated or misdated mail-in ballots, a decision which prompted the Republican National Committee to file a lawsuit.

Meuser said on "Newsline" that "election integrity is a serious issue in Pennsylvania" following the ballot controversy.

He added, "We just had an election where we worked very hard to trust but verify," and "maximize" voting "under the law … but at the same time to protect the ballot."

Meuser said that Republicans "engaged … in a very strategic and strong and effective way with the RNC, the [Pennsylvania] GOP, and literally thousands of 'Trump Force 47 captains.' We achieved it up until this situation with the Casey recount."

The congressman went on to say that the controversy "does hurt our overall confidence that has been built" in the safety and reliability of elections.

Meuser further noted that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro "and others should have been ahead of this and said, We're going to follow the laws here regardless of what party would benefit from doing anything otherwise.'"

Meuser also commented on the controversial nomination of former Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz for U.S. attorney general, saying that he deserves "an honest shot" during his confirmation hearings, noting that the House Ethics Committee's report on Gaetz has not been released to legislators outside of the panel.

"We're already assuming that there's something negative or disqualifying or bad within the report," Meuser said. "If it does come out, we shall see. Now, he's going to be questioned under oath during the Senate hearings, so he's going to have to answer any of those questions and let it play out."

