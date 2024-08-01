Rick Santorum to Newsmax: Shapiro as Kamala's VP 'Doesn't Hurt' Pa. Chances

Picking Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate "doesn't hurt" the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee's chances of winning the Keystone State, former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., told Newsmax.

"Well, it doesn't hurt, number one; number two, I don't think vice presidents, in the end, make that much of a difference: They can't repair the weaknesses of the presidential candidate," Santorum told Wednesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "But, you just heard [Newsmax correspondent] Mike Carter say how close those races are in Pennsylvania — 44,000, 80,000 [votes].

"You got 13.5 million people in the state. So, you're talking about very small margins."

"On the margins, could Josh Shapiro, in a super tight race, be the difference? Potentially," he said. "He's not going to pick up 2 or 3 points or anything, like it's not going to be a big help. But, on the margins, it doesn't hurt."

Shapiro is believed to be at the top of Harris' short list for vice president, as she seeks to fill the Democrat ticket after stepping up to be the party's nominee following President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid.

With less than 100 days to go before Election Day, Harris is facing a time crunch as she scrambles to kick her campaign into high gear and mobilize the necessary votes to retain Democrat control of the White House.

Santorum also commented on where Shapiro falls on the political spectrum and why the Harris campaign might ultimately select him to be her running mate.

"Josh Shapiro is not a moderate Democrat by any stretch of the imagination," Santorum said. "He talks like a moderate, but he has governed, very, very much on the hard left and one of the reasons they're looking at him is because of that."

"Let's be honest: Kamala Harris is a far-left base politician and she's not going to walk away from that," he added.

