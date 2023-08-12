Pence to Newsmax: I Won't Negotiate with Terrorists

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday slammed the U.S.-Iran agreement reached this week that will eventually see five detained Americans in Iran and an unknown number of Iranians imprisoned in the U.S. released from custody after billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets are transferred from banks in South Korea to Qatar.

"I think Joe Biden's decision to transfer more than $5 billion to the Mullahs in Tehran is a disgrace," Pence told Newsmax in Iowa.

"I mean, look, we don't pay ransom for American hostages. We know the Mullahs in Tehran are gonna — regardless of what the White House says —the Mullahs in Tehran are going to use those billions of dollars to continue to sow violence all across the region; they will continue to send drones to Russia so they can continue to bomb innocent civilians in Ukraine; they will continue to threaten our most cherished ally, Israel."

"Essentially," Pence continued, "the cash window is open. It's why I said, 'Look, I think it was unconscionable. America does not pay ransom for hostages.' And if I'm president of the United States, any country that takes any American hostage is going to be met with American strength. We're not going to pay ransoms."

According to the New York Post, the five U.S. hostages won't be allowed to leave Iran until nearly $6 billion clears in the regime's bank accounts.

The complex deal — which came together after months of indirect negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials — was announced on Thursday when Iran moved four of the five Americans from prison to house arrest. The fifth American had already been under house arrest.

Details of the money transfer, the timing of its completion and the ultimate release of both the American and Iranian prisoners remain unclear. However, U.S. and Iranian officials say they believe the agreement could be complete by mid- to late-September.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.