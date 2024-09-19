Pavlo Unguryan to Newsmax: Russia Aligning With Iran, NKorea

Russia is not just turning to Iran and North Korea to replenish its flagging weapons supply, but it's also forming alarming alliances with the intent to attack other nations, the executive secretary of the Ukrainian Evangelical Conservative Movement told Newsmax on Thursday.

Pavlo Unguryan, who also was a member of the Ukrainian Parliament until 2019, told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that Russia is running out of weapons to attack Ukraine, and "unfortunately, it looks like they will unite together in this evil alliance to attack Israel, to attack Taiwan, to attack South Korea. But right now, under attack in my country, [the] Christian country of Ukraine."

Unguryan also spoke about a new law Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed last month that bans religious groups with ties to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Unguryan said the law aims to help the Ukrainian Orthodox Church become independent from "the Kremlin, from the KGB, from the Russian influence."

"When the full-scale invasion was started, Russian Orthodox Church supported Putin and his totalitarian regime to attack Ukraine, to attack evangelical Christians in the occupied territories," he said. "Looks like Russia wants to use, weaponize the Orthodox Church against Ukraine."

Unguryan compared the legislation to that of the American struggle for independence, saying, "The Ukrainian Orthodox Church seeks independence from Russia, just as American churches wanted freedom from British rule during their war for independence."

"This is an absolutely normal right to be independent because we don't have any czar, any king, just Jesus Christ is the leader for our church," he said.

