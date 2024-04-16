Pavlo Unguryan to Newsmax: Iranian Missiles Used to Kill Ukrainians

Iranian missiles, like the ones aimed at Israel over the weekend, were used in a deadly strike in March in Odesa, when Russian strikes hit an apartment building, killing civilians, Pavlo Unguryan, the executive secretary for the Ukrainian Evangelical Conservative Movement and a former member of the country's parliament, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Unguryan, appearing on "Newsline" with Ukrainian Sergey Haidarzhy, who lost his wife and infant son in the attack, showed a piece of an Iranian drone from the scene, commenting that it was "produced in Iran," and said that "Iranian soldiers trained themselves in Russia to use it against Ukraine [these] last two years."

"These last few days, they started to use those drones against Israel," Unguryan said. "Look at these pictures in Sergey's hands, what they did with their house. It was a nine-floor apartment building and his family was left on the second floor. All of this building was absolutely crashed, collapsed, and 12 people were killed including five babies."

Haidarzhy's wife had been the daughter of the pastor of the Odesa Baptist Church and died along with their four-month-old son.

"[They were] killed by an Iranian weapon and just three days ago, Iran, which was trained in Ukraine, started to use this weapon against the Holy Land of Israel," said Unguryan.

Haidarzhy, with Unguryan translating, said that he had had a "happy Christian family in Ukraine," but on March 2, "Half of my family moved to Jesus in Heaven."

He explained that on the night of the attack, he was sleeping with his daughter in one room and his wife was with their son in another, and it "was midnight when the big, big explosion happened."

Unguryan said he and Haidarzhy are in Washington, D.C., this week, where they will "tell people the truth on Capitol Hill [about] what Russia is doing against evangelicals in Ukraine."

"They call us American agents, spies and they kill us, like the family of Sergei, because he is a Baptist, and his family is evangelical," he said. "Russians hate Christianity everywhere, like Israel and Ukraine."

