W.Va. Gov. Morrisey to Newsmax: Healing From Tragedy Starts With Prayer

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey told Newsmax on Friday his focus is on helping the state heal after the shooting of two of his National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

He called on residents to unite in prayer and support for the victims' families as the investigation continues.

Morrisey told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" and guest host Todd Starnes the entire state is absorbing the shock of the attack that killed Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and left Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, fighting for his life.

Beckstrom died Thursday from her wounds. Wolfe remains in critical condition.

"This is a really tough time in West Virginia," Morrisey said, adding that the families of both soldiers have shown "so much poise" amid an overwhelming loss and are focused on "sending all their prayers" to Wolfe, who "is fighting for his life."

"We want to do everything we can to help him survive," Morrisey said.

"How does West Virginia heal and how does it get stronger? The way we do it is through prayer and by sending our positive messages to the families."

Morrisey, a Republican, said he met with members of the West Virginia National Guard stationed in Washington on Thursday and described a force grieving the loss of two widely respected soldiers.

"They loved Sarah and Andrew. These were popular folks," he said.

"People loved them, they respected them, and they came to the hospital to show their support."

Morrisey said the Guard members were in the nation’s capital as volunteers, supporting the federal effort to reduce violent crime there.

"They were volunteering to step up, put themselves in potential harm's way, and support our state and our country," he said.

"It was a noble purpose, and it was working. Crime has been down tremendously in D.C."

He said the Guard members believed strongly in their mission and were "sending a message to the criminals that they weren't going to allow the status quo to continue."

Morrisey said the shooting — allegedly carried out by a suspect who "drove across the country to engage in this hit" — has generated deep outrage across the state.

Above all, he said, West Virginians want accountability.

"They want justice for the very vicious wrong that was done to these two fine West Virginians," Morrisey said.

"And I have no doubt that that is going to happen."

