W.Va. Gov. Morrisey to Newsmax: Spc. Beckstrom's Death a 'Wake-Up Call'

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey told Newsmax on Thursday that the death of Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard has left the entire state "hurting" and rallying in prayer.

Morrisey called the shooting that claimed Beckstrom's life "an unspeakable crime" that demands justice and a reassessment of past national security policies.

Beckstrom, 20, died Thursday from injuries suffered in an ambush-style attack Wednesday near the White House.

She and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were on a high-visibility patrol in Washington, D.C., when they were shot by a suspected Afghan national. Wolfe remains in critical condition.

Morrisey, a Republican, told Newsmax's "Finnerty" that West Virginians are united in grief and support for the National Guard members and their families.

"It's been a really tough stretch," Morrisey said.

"The families are really hurting right now because they know that this was a heinous act. West Virginians are rallying around the Guardsmen.

"We had the very, very sad news about Sarah, who just passed away. We're rooting for Andrew with all of our prayers," he said.

Morrisey said he traveled to the capital on Thanksgiving to meet with Guard members who served with Beckstrom and Wolfe, emphasizing that the state stands firmly behind them.

"We want them to know that West Virginia has the Guard's back," he said.

"We are never — and I mean never — going to be intimidated by these people, these nut jobs who want to come in and take on our people. We have to stand strong."

The governor said prayer has been a source of strength for the community and a comfort as Wolfe continues to fight for his life. Wolfe hails from Berkeley County, where residents have held vigils and posted updates as they await news on his condition.

Morrisey also said the attack underscores the need for stronger vetting and a serious review of prior immigration policies, particularly those used during the Biden administration's evacuation and resettlement of Afghan nationals in 2021.

"This was a failed policy on the part of the Biden administration," Morrisey said.

"This is what happens when you let people come in and you don't have proper vetting. Vetting is paramount."

Calling the shooting a "wake-up call," Morrisey said the U.S. must "take a close look at some of the ridiculous policies that were in place in the past" and ensure that protecting the homeland remains the federal government's top priority.

