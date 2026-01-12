Pollster Allocco to Newsmax: Trump Supporters Risk Complacency

Veteran pollster Patrick Allocco, founder of the Zoose Political Index, warned Monday on Newsmax that the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis could have significant political repercussions going into the 2026 midterm elections.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Allocco cautioned that President Donald Trump's supporters should not be complacent come November.

Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, was shot and killed during a standoff with federal immigration agents on Wednesday, a controversial incident that has sparked nationwide protests and heightened anger among Democrats over immigration enforcement policies.

Allocco said the incident has stirred political emotions and is likely to motivate voters, noting that immigration and crime — top issues in virtually every nationwide poll ahead of the 2024 election — are now closely linked in voters' minds.

"What the protests are doing from the arrests are stirring the pot," Allocco said. He explained that anger, frustration, and dissatisfaction — feelings Democrats have historically leveraged to drive turnout — are now prevalent among voters because of the episode.

Allocco emphasized that Republicans should avoid complacency, especially Trump supporters who might assume the president's reelection locks in midterm victories.

"The one thing Republicans should take note of is complacency," Allocco said. "And that the Trump supporter going into the midterms doesn't just sit back and say, 'We've got Trump for another two years, we don't care what happens in Congress,' because of anger, frustration, and dissatisfaction votes."

Allocco framed the divide as symptomatic of a deep political chasm in the U.S., where partisans on the left are unable to see positive achievements from the Trump administration no matter the policy area.

"There is nothing this president can do to elicit a positive response, anything that would be from the left that might say, 'This was a win for America,'" he said.

His comments build on broader national tensions: Good's killing has triggered widespread protests and political backlash, with critics calling for greater accountability and tough scrutiny of federal immigration strategies, while the White House and its allies defend Trump's enforcement priorities.

Allocco's analysis underscores that political polarization could reshape voter mobilization in ways that transcend traditional issue categories.

With immigration and crime influencing voter sentiment, the midterms might hinge not just on party loyalty but on emotional reactions to recent high-profile incidents.

