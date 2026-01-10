Dick Morris to Newsmax: Maduro Arrest Lifts GOP Midterms

Political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax’s "Saturday Report" that the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro could give Republican candidates a significant boost in the 2026 midterm elections by energizing key voter blocs and reinforcing conservative foreign-policy priorities.

Morris pointed to polling showing a sharp partisan divide over the operation, noting that a majority of Republicans support removing Maduro from power, while Democrats and independents are far less supportive. Despite the split, Morris argued the overall impact could be politically meaningful.

“I think that it’s going to have a huge impact,” Morris said, emphasizing the potential influence among Venezuelan and other Latin American immigrant communities. He noted there are roughly 1.1 million Venezuelans living in the United States, many of whom are eligible voters and strongly opposed to socialist regimes.

Morris said enthusiasm within Venezuelan and Cuban communities for what he described as a renewed Monroe Doctrine approach could translate into increased Republican turnout.

He also praised President Donald Trump’s handling of the operation, citing the lack of major U.S. casualties and calling the mission both effective and impressive.

According to Morris, the successful capture of Maduro could energize the Republican base more broadly and help frame the GOP as strong on national security and foreign policy heading into the midterms.

While acknowledging that foreign policy issues do not always dominate midterm elections, Morris said the Venezuela operation has the potential to resonate with voters who prioritize border security, anti-drug enforcement, and opposition to authoritarian regimes, giving Republicans an advantage if the issue remains in public focus.

