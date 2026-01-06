Daily Mail Poll Shows Voter Support for Maduro Capture

More Americans back President Donald Trump's decision to capture Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro than don't, according to a Daily Mail poll released Tuesday.
The survey found that 43% of registered voters supported Trump's military action over the weekend, while 36% opposed it.
The operation was also overwhelmingly seen as a success, with 54% of voters saying it went well and only 15% calling the mission a failure. And 31% were unsure.
Other results from the poll show:
– Among Republican voters, 78% supported Trump's actions, while 8% opposed it.
– Among Democrats, only 17% backed the military intervention, while 57% were opposed.
– Among independent voters, 39% supported Trump's decision to capture Maduro, while 38% were against it.
– Trump's statement that the United States would be "running" Venezuela for the immediate future raised eyebrows from Democrats, with 85% expressing concern and only 7% expressing little to no concern.
– Among Republicans, 52% said they had little to no concern about Trump's statement. But 40% of GOP voters expressed some worry over the president's decision to get involved in "running" Venezuela.
The poll of 999 registered voters was taken Jan. 5-6 by J.L. Partners and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Brian Freeman ✉
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
