Daily Mail Poll Shows Voter Support for Maduro Capture

By    |   Tuesday, 06 January 2026 08:13 PM EST

More Americans back President Donald Trump's decision to capture Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro than don't, according to a Daily Mail poll released Tuesday.

The survey found that 43% of registered voters supported Trump's military action over the weekend, while 36% opposed it.

The operation was also overwhelmingly seen as a success, with 54% of voters saying it went well and only 15% calling the mission a failure. And 31% were unsure.

Other results from the poll show:

– Among Republican voters, 78% supported Trump's actions, while 8% opposed it.

– Among Democrats, only 17% backed the military intervention, while 57% were opposed.

– Among independent voters, 39% supported Trump's decision to capture Maduro, while 38% were against it.

– Trump's statement that the United States would be "running" Venezuela for the immediate future raised eyebrows from Democrats, with 85% expressing concern and only 7% expressing little to no concern.

– Among Republicans, 52% said they had little to no concern about Trump's statement. But 40% of GOP voters expressed some worry over the president's decision to get involved in "running" Venezuela.

The poll of 999 registered voters was taken Jan. 5-6 by J.L. Partners and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


