Kash Patel: Biden's Failed Policies Could Lead to Even More 'Destruction'

Kash Patel didn't mince words on Newsmax on Thursday when asked about the speculation that the Biden administration might turn over the United States' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to the World Health Organization.

"President [Joe] Biden wants to shift the blame [over to the WHO] because he sees that his catastrophic policies are causing disaster around the world, when it comes to food and health and supplies," Patel said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"If [Biden] shifts everything over to the WHO, then he can go ahead and blame the global stage for failing," said Patel, a former deputy assistant to former President Donald Trump.

"We cannot have the [United Nations] agency in control of American food supplies and our supply chain. ... That is unlawful, and it should be contested in court."

The "contested in court" line was a common refrain in the interview with host Chris Salcedo.

From Patel's perspective, even though the president's executive orders have no long-term substance within the rule of law (minus House and Senate approval), it still requires time to formally challenge an order in federal courts that are now "leaking [judicial] draft decisions, because of political narrative," Patel said.

That was a not-so-subtle reference to a May 2 Politico report, which published the apparent leak of an initial majority draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, suggesting the Supreme Court might be on the brink of striking down the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

When lamenting Biden's lax policies with the economy, immigration, inflation at 40-year highs, food shortages and the pandemic, Patel issued a grim warning.

"The destruction that's happening to this country ... the baby formula shortage is just one example. Our shelves are going to be empty [of food, medication, first-aid supplies]."

As for a nonelected entity, such as the U.N. or WHO, telling freedom-loving U.S. citizens how to lead their lives, Patel said, "If President Biden allows the U.N. to police America, we're really going to be in trouble."

