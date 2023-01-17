Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Dems Lack 'Political Courage' to Impeach Mayorkas

Rep. Pat Fallon Tuesday on Newsmax said support is growing among lawmakers for the articles of impeachment that have been filed against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, but he does not expect any Democrats to support the move.

"When we filed the articles the very first day, we had over a dozen folks that co-sponsored the legislation," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We're over 2 dozen now. I expect it will grow to, when we return next week, probably to 50 or even 100 members."

However, when asked if he thinks Democrats from any border states, such as Reps. Ro Khanna of California or Henry Cuellar of Texas will sign on, Fallon wasn't optimistic.

"I don't think that there's enough political courage to do so," said Fallon. "I would hope so, but we'll see."

Meanwhile, Fallon said the push to impeach Mayorkas will proceed, including with the House Oversight Committee, where he said that Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has informed him that he "fully intends" to have hearings.

This means, once the matter passes out of committees, members of the House will impeach Mayorkas, said Fallon.

Meanwhile, the border is now a "catastrophe" and not merely a crisis, said Fallon, and Biden will have to take action if he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

He added that the Biden administration is "lying to the American people" when it says that it is doing all it can to secure the border," while defending Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's actions, including calling the situation an invasion.

"There are different schools of thought on what the Constitution says when you declare an invasion," said Fallon. "There is a school of thought that says you can use state resources to help secure the border, and I would like to see them press forward, and if you have to go to court with the federal government, go because the Mexican drug cartels are controlling the border now."

