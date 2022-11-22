×
White House Calls McCarthy Border Visit 'Political Stunt'

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 05:33 PM EST

The Biden administration condemned a House Republican trip to the southern border Tuesday as speculation around Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' impeachment grows.

Set to occur this afternoon in El Paso, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is reportedly planning a "major" announcement surrounding Mayorkas in the wake of 230,678 illegal border apprehensions in October.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre specifically accused McCarthy, who is making a speakership push next term, of lacking a sufficient plan to solve the ongoing border crisis.

"What is he doing to help the situation that we're seeing?" Jean-Pierre queried at the Tuesday press briefing. "He goes down there, and he does a political stunt — like many Republicans do — that we have seen them do, [and] not put forth a plan."

"We've partnered with Mexico and Guatemala to tackle the criminal smuggling networks preying on immigrants," she continued. "Those efforts have already resulted in thousands of arrests ... and we're stopping fentanyl before it even makes it to the streets of the United States."

Customs and Border Protection sources revealed to Fox News that 599,000 known "got-aways" were not included in the agency's fiscal year 2022 summary of migrant encounters, which already stands at a whopping 2,378,944 — the highest ever.

McCarthy's trip alongside a Republican delegation will be hosted by South Texas congressman Tony Gonzales. In addition to delivering a speech, the group of House Republicans will also tour the border and meet with local border patrol.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 22 November 2022 05:33 PM
