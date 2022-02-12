Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Working With Cartels 'Akin to Collaborating With Terrorists'

News that Border Patrol agents are coordinating with drug cartels at the border to learn when large groups of immigrants would be coming across is "akin to collaborating with terrorists," Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Saturday while responding to statements made by former Customs and Border Protection Agency Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

"Let's talk about who these cartels are," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "They have a $30 billion GDP that's about the size of that of a small nation-state, like our allies Estonia and Latvia ... we do not negotiate with terrorists. We sure as heck don't work with them.

"They're making wild profits because it's a lot easier to smuggle your illegal narcotics across the southern border when half of our Border Patrol agents are hanging diapers, babysitting, and administrating COVID tests."

His comments come after Angie Wong, the vice president of BlakPAC, which supports Black, Hispanic, and Asian conservative candidates, wrote in a column for the New York Post that Morgan had informed her that U.S. officers are coordinating with cartels and coyotes at the border about the border crossings.

But Fallon said Saturday that the influx of immigrants is also allowing drugs to pour into the country, noting that last year alone, 11,000 pounds of fentanyl, or "enough to kill every American eight times over," and almost 200,000 pounds of methamphetamine were seized on the border last year alone.

Meanwhile, the border situation is getting worse and Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed and are under-supported by the Biden administration, said Fallon.

"For the first time in our history ... we've had, in 11 months in a row, over 150,000 illegal border crossings," said Fallon. "That's never happened before. For the first time in our history, we had a calendar year where we had 2 million illegal border crossings because Joe Biden is incentivizing it and the migrants from Mexico and Central America and from around the world."

Immigrants from 160 countries have come across the U.S.-Mexico border illegally because they will be welcomed under Biden rather than stopped in Mexico under former President Donald Trump's regulation that kept them there while seeking asylum, said Fallon.