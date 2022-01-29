Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Impeach Biden If He Won't Do Job on Border

Impeachment is warranted against President Joe Biden if he is not going to fulfill his duties in securing the border, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Saturday.

The Republican official's comments came on "America Right Now" while he was discussing reports about immigrants being flown secretly into New York, and how to stop that from continuing.

"We've got to continue to expose it, and eventually, if the president of the United States isn't going to do his job, I think impeachment is called for," Paxton said.

He added, further lawsuits must also be filed to stop the transport of immigrants.

"It's clear they've been doing this, I think, since last February," Paxton said. "I know for a fact from law enforcement they've been doing this, so we've got to continue fighting them in court."

Paxton this past week led a gathering at the border with GOP attorneys general from 12 other states, and he told Newsmax on Saturday it was vital for them to see the problem and to speak to law enforcement officers and Customs and Border Protection officials in person.

"You can see it in their eyes," Paxton said of the law enforcement professionals at the border.

"They're not being allowed to do their jobs, and it is clearly affecting America, with the massive amount of drugs coming across the border ... obviously the spread of COVID is directly linked to people coming across, not being vaccinated or tested, and that the numbers are just massive.

"The cartels are gaining control more and more every day, making hundreds, if not billions of dollars on human trafficking and drugs."

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a meeting with his staff this week the administration's policies are not popular with the Customs and Border Protection, the New York Post reported, and Paxton on Saturday called his words an "admission of failure."

"They've invited people [across the border] from day one," he said. "They're doing everything within their power to get people here. It doesn't matter what their background is, whether they're terrorists, whether they're cartel members, whether they're committing crimes, whether they have COVID. whether they're transporting drugs.

"The American people need to understand that the Biden administration wants every single person here, I believe, to vote at some point, and to do as much harm to our states as possible."

