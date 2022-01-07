Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Harris' Comparisons About 'Small Riot' on Jan. 6 'Absurd'

Rep. Pat Fallon, who was in the House during the incidents at the Capitol last Jan. 6, said Friday on Newsmax that he was "flabbergasted, dumfounded, and speechless" to hear Vice President Kamala Harris comparing what ended up being a "small riot" to the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks.

"I could not believe that she would show that kind of hyperbolic insensitivity and stupidity," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Why are we still talking about this a year later? Jan. 6 to me, means the 12th day of Christmas, and that's it. We're going to move forward, you know. It was a small riot that lasted for four hours in one building."

Meanwhile, Democrats have "amnesia" about the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots in the summer of 2020, that "swept over 140 cities, caused $2 billion worth of damage and cost 25 lives," said Fallon.

The years after the Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attack and the 9/11 attacks also resulted in an incredible death toll, Fallon pointed out, calling Harris' comparison to them "absurd."

"We have consistently condemned all political violence," Fallon said. "We have legal redress and we have the First Amendment. We have a right to protest. The vast majority of people that day were protesting peacefully … they don't deserve to be in jail for a full year."

Meanwhile, Fallon said he believes President Joe Biden's speech, blaming former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 attack, was to diminish him in the event he seeks reelection in 2024.

"How many people were charged with insurrection? I think there were 700 people arrested. None about sedition. None about treason," said Fallon. "What are they charged with? Trespassing and some with the destruction of property. Things like that, and nobody, no firearm charges."

Further, there cannot have been an insurrection, as many call the incidents, as none of the protesters were armed, said Fallon.



"You're not going to overthrow the greatest republic that history's ever known with a few flagpoles, a couple of boxes of mace, and a stolen podium," he said. "This is absurd."

