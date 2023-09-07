Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden 'Made Every State a Border State'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden has succeeded in making "every state a border state," as New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finding out.

"Eric Adams is finally recognizing the crisis, the catastrophe, that the Biden border policy has become," Fallon said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "They're estimating up in New York City that the 110,000 migrants that they have right now is going to cost them about $12 billion or so.

"So, let's just say Texas has about 20 times that — 2.2 million. That means that, according to their math, it's costing us a quarter of a trillion dollars, and they're perfectly fine with that, provided it stays in Texas. This is an absolute travesty, and it's a crime.

"This is insanity, that we had 3 million people — 2.4 million apprehensions and 600,000 known got-aways — just last year," he continued. "If Eric Adams is screaming bloody murder over 100,000, that's 30 times. So what Joe Biden has done, as you so adroitly pointed out Carl, he's made every state a border state."

Speaking at a town hall on Manhattan's Upper West Side Wednesday night, Adams bemoaned the financial impact of New York City's efforts to house and care for more than 100,000 migrants.

"Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to," the Democrat mayor said. "I don't see an ending to this.

"This issue will destroy New York City," he continued. "... All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000, and I'm telling you now at 110,000. The city we knew, we're about to lose."

The Lone Star State congressman said that when it comes to migrants trying to enter the United States, "Donald Trump had the right policy of wait in Mexico.

"If you're going to claim asylum, your case will be adjudicated, you will wait in Mexico, thereby providing a huge disincentive for people to take a very long and dangerous journey from southern Mexico, central Mexico, and Central America," he said. "I do believe that maybe Joe Biden, because he probably went to elementary school right around 1842, he thinks maybe Texas is a separate country still, I'm not sure."

Fallon said that the federal government's "greatest calling" is to protect the citizens of the United States.

"There are tens of thousands of Russians and Chinese nationals, mostly military-aged men, that are crossing that border," he said. "We don't know who they are, but we do know that those authoritarian governments want to do us harm."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!